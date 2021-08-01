Sunday, August 1, 2021
More
    Bahraini Arab Child Parliament Speaker

    Bahraini student elected Arab Child Parliament Speaker

    Listen to this article now

    Bahraini Ritaj Ibrahim Al Abbassi has been elected as Arab Child Parliament Speaker in its second session.

    - Advertisement -

    A total of 64 children representing Arab countries took part in the session.

    Ritaj, a student at Hidd Secondary School for Girls, won 31 votes out of 61 members, in recognition of her cultural and intellectual level and her abilities in public discourse, dialogue and discussion.

    Freshly elected, Ritaj moderated a session in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the role of the child in promoting social peace.

    Many Arab countries are taking part in this regional parliament, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria, Djibouti, Sudan, Irak, Oman, Palestine, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritania and Jordan.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleAPM Terminals Bahrain welcomes Japanese Ambassador, H.E Masayuki Miyamoto
    Next articlePUBG MOBILE ANNOUNCES 6 MILLION PRIZE POOL FOR PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 AFTER THE LAUNCH OF PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    FIA WEC reveals further details about Bahrain double-header

    PR This Week

    Strategic Talent Acquisition and Management for the Post Pandemic Ecosystem By Suad AlKabie, Chief of Talent, Silah Gulf

    PR This Week

    Rotary Club of Salmaniya collects plastic bottles for a cause

    Inside Bahrain

    HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad meets national handball team players virtually

    PR This Week

    Edamah and Amanat launch construction work on Edu-Safe Park

    Inside Bahrain

    Al Salam Bank Set to Kick Off its Annual Summer Graduate Internship Program

    PR This Week

    The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain partners with DINE IN Delivery Service for an exceptional culinary experience at home

    PR This Week

    APM Terminals Bahrain welcomes Japanese Ambassador, H.E Masayuki Miyamoto

    Inside Bahrain

    The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

    PR This Week

    Security 1 Promoted to Axis Gold Partner Status

    PR This Week

    ‘iSearch’ & ‘Al Zayani Foods’ Sign an Agreement to Open a New Branch For ‘Costa Coffee’ at ‘The Palm Drive Sakhir’

    PR This Week

    City Centre Bahrain launches its Summer campaign with its first Super sale and unique customer experiences

    Inside Bahrain

    Foreign Minister meets Pakistani counterpart

    Inside Bahrain

    World Health Organisation Director-General arrives in Bahrain to open WHO Office in Manama

    Tech

    PUBG MOBILE ANNOUNCES 6 MILLION PRIZE POOL FOR PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 AFTER THE LAUNCH OF PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA