Bahraini student elected Arab Child Parliament Speaker

Bahraini Ritaj Ibrahim Al Abbassi has been elected as Arab Child Parliament Speaker in its second session.

A total of 64 children representing Arab countries took part in the session.

Ritaj, a student at Hidd Secondary School for Girls, won 31 votes out of 61 members, in recognition of her cultural and intellectual level and her abilities in public discourse, dialogue and discussion.

Freshly elected, Ritaj moderated a session in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the role of the child in promoting social peace.

Many Arab countries are taking part in this regional parliament, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria, Djibouti, Sudan, Irak, Oman, Palestine, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritania and Jordan.