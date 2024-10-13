Bahraini Teachers Honoured

- Advertisement -

Significant promotions highlight career development focus

In a significant move to enhance career development opportunities for educators, the Ministry of Education has announced the promotion of over 130 Bahraini teachers to the position of senior teacher. This development is in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who continues to champion the advancement of Bahrain’s education sector.

The promoted teachers have successfully met the stringent criteria set by the Education Ministry, and the promotion process has adhered to all approved procedures. This mark a significant milestone in their careers, recognising their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the field of education.

The official announcement of these promotions will take place at a ceremony hosted by the Ministry in Isa Town today (Sunday, October 13). The event is expected to be a momentous occasion, celebrating the achievements of these educators who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in their profession.

On this occasion, Education Minister Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, expressed his profound gratitude for the unwavering support and attention that the education sector receives from His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The minister highlighted the crucial role that the Crown Prince’s vision and leadership play in fostering an environment where educators can thrive and advance in their careers.

Furthermore, the Minister congratulated the promoted teachers, acknowledging their significant contributions to the advancement of education in Bahrain. He emphasised that their dedication and perseverance serve as an inspiration to their colleagues and students alike.

The promotions come at a time when the education sector is undergoing substantial reforms aimed at improving educational outcomes and professional development opportunities for teachers. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to investing in human capital and ensuring that educators receive the recognition and support they deserve.

The ceremony will not only mark the promotions but will also serve as a platform to reiterate the ministry’s commitment to supporting and nurturing the professional growth of teachers across the kingdom. The event will bring together education stakeholders, including senior officials, educators, and representatives from various educational institutions, to celebrate this milestone and discuss future initiatives aimed at further enhancing the education sector.