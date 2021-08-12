Thursday, August 12, 2021
More
    Bahraini-Thai relations discussed

    Bahraini-Thai relations discussed

    Listen to this article now

    Bahraini Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom of Thailand Muna Abbas Radhi, today met with Thai Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Thanis Na Songkhla, at the Thai Embassy in Manama.

    - Advertisement -

    During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the advanced course of bilateral relations between Bahrain and Thailand and its continuous development in various fields.

    They stressed the joint keenness to advance friendship and expand cooperation to benefit both friendly countries and peoples, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleMegaMart distributes Charity Boxes to Indian Club

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA