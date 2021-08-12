Bahraini-Thai relations discussed

Listen to this article now

Bahraini Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom of Thailand Muna Abbas Radhi, today met with Thai Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Thanis Na Songkhla, at the Thai Embassy in Manama.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the advanced course of bilateral relations between Bahrain and Thailand and its continuous development in various fields.

They stressed the joint keenness to advance friendship and expand cooperation to benefit both friendly countries and peoples, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.