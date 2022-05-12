Bahraini trade delegation at the Sarajevo Business Forum discussed opportunities for cooperation and joint work

Listen to this article now

Jawad Al-Hawaj, the president of Bahrain-Bosnia & Herzegovina for Friendship and Business Society, said that the relations between the Bahraini and Bosnian trade, business and investment sectors are candidates for further growth and development. He said that there are broad prospects available to business owners in the two countries in many fields, including trade, tourism, real estate, plus financial and banking services. Al-Hawaj confirmed that there were contacts and follow-ups taking place to establish partnerships between some business owners in the two friendly countries, recalling the visits of the Bahraini trade delegation to Bosnia that took place in the previous years before the pandemic, and the convening of the Bahrain-Bosnian Joint Business cooperation, whereas many ideas and perceptions were discussed that serves the goal of developing relations between business owners on both sides.

Al-Hawaj added that a delegation of more than twenty members of Bahraini business owners representing various sectors will participated in the Sarajevo International Business Forum 2022, which held on May 11 and 12, and it is considered as the largest international investment conference in Southeast Europe, and it will be a valuable opportunity for the members of the Bahraini delegation to stand closely side for the policies, trends and investment opportunities in Bosnia, as well as the prospects available for all aspects of joint cooperation between Bahraini business owners and their Bosnian counterparts, which can reflect the support of the relations that serve the two countries in the various commercial, economic and tourism fields, and he said that the aim is to enable the members of the Bahraini delegation to get acquainted with the business and investment environment in Bosnia and the fields of investment in it, pointing out that a number of Bahraini business owners have started for several years to be present and invest Real estate in Bosnia, just as Bosnia has become for Bahrainis a tourist destination, with interest expanding, and Al-Hawaj expressed interest in arranging for a delegation of business owners and company representatives in Bosnia to visit a similar exploratory visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain during the current year to enable them to learn about the investment climate in Bahrain and the promising advantages that its strategic location provides for investors, especially in light of the facilities provided by the Bahraini government to foreign investors at the end.

It is worth noting that, in appreciation of the wide participation of the delegation of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Sarajevo International Business Forum, it was determined that Jawad Al-Hawaj, President of Bahrain-Bosnia & Herzegovina for Friendship and Business Society, and Sheikha Dhia bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of the Riyada Group for Joint Ventures in the Kingdom, will be among the main speakers. Mr. Jawad Al-Hawaj said that this event will be an opportunity to introduce the developments in the investment climate in Bahrain in terms of components, facilities, policies and legislation that meet the aspirations of foreign investors and enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom of Bahrain at the regional and global levels. Whereas he said that these facilities will lead to improving Bahrain’s credit rating and enhance the confidence and attractiveness of its investment climate and open the appetite of investors to enter the Gulf market and the region’s markets through Bahrain, hoping to attract major Bosnian companies and Bosnian business owners to invest in Bahrain and open partnerships with their counterparts in Bahrain. Especially in light of the many ideas and opportunities that were discussed in the past years following the visits of the Bahraini trade delegation to Bosnia, which are waiting to be taken towards implementation. He pointed out that the percentage of Bahraini investments in Bosnia is increasing from year to year, especially in the field of real estate, hoping to attract Bosnians investors to Bahrain also in the near future.