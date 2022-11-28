Bahraini triathletes shine in Abu Dhabi championship

- Advertisement -

Bahraini Abdulrahman Al Hassan won the community race for triathletes in the 16-19 age group in the World Triathlon Championship Finals held in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island on November 23 – 26.

Abdulrahman came ahead of India’s Sridath Sudhee and Switzerland’s Sridath Sudhee. Another Bahraini Abdulaziz Mustafa was fourth.

The feats are the latest sports achievements accomplished by Bahraini athletes on the world stage.

The President of the Federation and Head of Delegation Abdullah Abdulsalam, dedicated the achievement to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

He also dedicated the victory to HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Authority for Sports, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

“This achievement is the result of the unlimited support that the federation receives from HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad and the great interest and close follow-up of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad,” he said.

He praised the honorable performance by the Bahraini champions in the global championship and said that it enhances Bahrain’s status in triathlon competitions and boosts the federation’s aspirations to seek and achieve the best results in various international competitions.

The Championship Finals is the crown jewel of World Triathlon’s annual calendar. The multi-day triathlon festival welcomed thousands of local, regional and international triathletes to the UAE’s capital city where they saw world champions crowned across both Elite, Para and Age Group race categories.

The race was held for the first time in Abu Dhabi. Previous hosts include London, Budapest, Beijing, Auckland, Chicago, Gold Coast, Lausanne and Edmonton.

Alongside the World Championship races, the event hosted community races for triathletes of all ages and abilities, which provided a unique opportunity for age-group triathletes to compete on the same weekend, and the same venue as the world’s best.