Bahrain’s Ambassador to Thailand participates in dinner banquet in honour of GSW President

Bahrain’s Ambassador Thailand Muna Abbas Mahmoud Radhi, participated in the dinner banquet held on the occasion of the visit of the President of the Global Summit of Women (GSW), Irene Natividad, to Bangkok.

In attendance were a number of ambassadors of friendly countries accredited to Thailand and Thai female characters.

The dinner was hosted to highlight the role that expatriate executives and businessmen from various countries can play in encouraging participation and registration to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022 (GSW 2022), which is to be held in Bangkok from 23-25 June 2022.

Since 1990, GSW has been an annual global event attended by leaders such as Presidents of National Societies, Presidents and Ministers, female Ministers, senior executives from the public and private sectors, as well as entrepreneurs around the world.

Approximately 600-800 female leaders and entrepreneurs from around 60 countries are expected to participate in the summit, which will be held under the theme “Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality”.

It aims to provide a platform for exchanging experiences, networking and sharing successful solutions and strategies, overcoming challenges, especially rebuilding economies with the power of women, leading the charge to equitable workplaces, transforming entrepreneurship with technology, revitalizing supply chains with women-owned SMEs, and promoting growth while preserving earth’s natural resources.