Bahrain’s ambassador to Thailand visits Bangkok Aviation Center

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Thailand HE Mona Abbas Radhi participated in an introductory visit to Bangkok Aviation Centre, along with other accredited ambassadors to the Kingdom of Thailand, which was organized by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs at the Thai Foreign Ministry Darm Boontham welcomed the ambassadors and expressed the aspiration of the Government of Thailand to cooperate with friendly countries through training at the Bangkok Aviation Centre which was established in 2002. During the visit, they also reviewed the Centre’s objectives, and the training workshops it offers.

The ambassadors toured the center and familiarized themselves with this experience, expressing their thanks for this initiative organized by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangkok Aviation Center to introduce the center and encourage cooperation in the field of aviation for the benefit of all.