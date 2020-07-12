Sunday, July 12, 2020
IPU Webinar

Bahrain’s anti-coronavirus experiences highlighted at IPU webinar

Bahraini parliamentarians have highlighted the Kingdom’s experiences in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to protect society from the repercussions of the coronavirus.

Bahrain has taken all precautionary measures to confront the coronavirus at the health, economic, social and educational levels, Abdulnabi Salman, First Deputy Speaker said at a webinar organized by the Inter-parliamentary union (IPU), the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) “Building back better: Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to enhance the role of parliaments in reducing risks of disasters.”

Hala Ramiz Fayez, the head of the Women and Child Committee at the Shura Council, lauded the precautionary measures taken in the Kingdom to combat the coronavirus, especially to protect Bahraini women and the elderly and to preserve human rights.

The parliamentarian cited the decision to allow mothers to work remotely from home to ensure her own safety and the wellbeing of her children and the family.

The Supreme Council for Women launched several initiatives that contributed to supporting Bahraini women during the challenging times caused by the global pandemic, she added.

The two parliamentarians highlighted the directives of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the follow-up of the government chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, and the efforts of the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

They explained how the Kingdom took decisions and adopted measures to protect society from the repercussions of the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

They stressed how Bahrain launched several initiatives to strengthen and stimulate the national economy and how the Kingdom cooperated with the international community and relevant international organizations to address this pandemic.

The first IPU/UNDRR/WHO webinar for parliamentarians and parliamentary staff on COVID-19 was held on April 28.

The webinar on Thursday provided “an opportunity for peer learning with a view to strengthening risk governance through enhanced engagement of parliaments and parliamentarians.”

This webinar complemented a new joint initiative between UNDRR and IPU, the creation of an Advocacy Toolkit for Parliamentarians on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) as an Instrument for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

