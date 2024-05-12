Bahrain’s Beacon For Arab Tourism Integration

- Advertisement -

In the spirit of unity and progress, Bahrain stands as a shining example of collaboration in the Arab Gulf, fostering seamless integration of tourism across nations. Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) chief executive Sara Ahmed Buhijji, endorsed that the kingdom is not just a participant but a driving force in the region’s tourism narrative.

She underscored the pivotal role such integration plays in accelerating tourism sector growth and enhancing its contributions to economic, social, cultural, and civilisational advancement across the region.

Ms Buhijji was speaking at a panel discussion at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai. Joined by ministers from GCC states, the discussion, hosted by the UAE Economy Ministry, focused on strategies to facilitate, and bolster tourism while exploring avenues for inter-GCC collaboration.

“Highlighting the collective commitment among agreement parties to enhance tourism sector revenues, it is imperative to advocate for broader dissemination of these agreements across the Gulf region,” she said.

“This, I believe, would establish the region as a pioneering model for sustainable tourism development.”

She emphasised the necessity of initiating more Gulf tourism endeavours. Noting that this year marks the celebration of Manama’s designation as the capital of Gulf tourism, she stated, “Numerous cultural and artistic initiatives, along with promotional campaigns and diverse tourism packages, have been launched. The tangible impact of these efforts on the surge in tourism activity within Bahrain this year is evident. Therefore, we stress the imperative to embrace further innovative tourism ventures and initiatives collectively across our Gulf nations.”

Ms Buhijji further outlined the strides made by the kingdom in advancing the tourism sector as part of the concerted efforts by Team Bahrain to align with the national objectives of invigorating all sectors and boosting their contributions to national development and prosperity.

She presented impressive data showcasing the remarkable expansion of Bahrain’s tourism sector within the framework of the ongoing Tourism Strategy (2022-2026) and underscored the importance of aligning tourism development with significant national events.

Notably, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa‘s ascension to the throne, five new hotels were inaugurated this year. Additionally, BTEA organise events to mark this momentous national occasion, and Ms Buhijji extended a warm invitation to all to visit Bahrain and partake in these celebratory festivities.

She pointed to Bahrain’s ever-evolving tourism infrastructure, citing examples like the Dana Amphitheatre and the award-winning Exhibition World Bahrain, which further solidify Bahrain’s appeal for tourism investment. This is in addition to Bahrain’s strong support for all tourism and hospitality businesses, including innovative SMEs that embrace the latest digital trends in the industry.

Furthermore, she underscored the critical need for ongoing dialogues aimed at exchanging best practices and fostering collaboration in the advancement of the Gulf’s tourism sector. Such concerted efforts are pivotal in driving job creation, diversifying income streams, and bolstering the region’s GDP.