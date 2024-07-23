Bahrain’s Biennale Blaze

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) has issued an open call for design proposals for the national pavilion of Bahrain at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. This event, running until November 2025, serves as a leading global platform for showcasing architectural innovation and addressing the world’s pressing challenges today.

This call aligns with the Biennale’s overarching theme, “Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.”, which emphasises the importance of harnessing natural, artificial, and collective intelligence to address climate change and propose innovative architectural solutions for related social, humanitarian, and technological challenges of our time.

The Bahrain pavilion, entitled “Heat Wave,” will examine the impacts of climate change on the urban environment with a strong emphasis on adaptable architectural solutions. The pavilion aims to assemble a multidisciplinary team of up to five members, including at least one Bahraini national or resident, who will collaborate to bring the pavilion’s vision to life.

The authority invites architects, designers, and creative professionals worldwide to submit their innovative concepts that seamlessly blend urban development, sustainability, and the preservation of local environments.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, President of BACA, emphasised the importance of Bahrain’s participation in the Biennale.

“The International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia is a global platform where we proudly showcase Bahrain’s rich architectural and urban heritage, as well as our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the face of environmental challenges,” he said. Our participation is a testament to our dedication to enriching the global architectural landscape with inspiring and practical solutions,” Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed said.

For more information and to submit proposals before the deadline of August 15, please visit the Bahrain Pavilion website: www.bahrainpavilion.bh