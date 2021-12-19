Sunday, December 19, 2021
    Bahrain’s biggest luminous coats of arms inaugurated in Manama

    A three-storey high largest luminous monument embodying the coats of arms of the Kingdom of Bahrain was unveiled in the Capital Governorate.

    Capital Municipality director-general Mohammed Saad Al Sahli inaugurate the emblem on the occasion of the kingdom’s National Days, in commemoration of the establishment of the modern Bahraini State as an Arab and Muslim state, founded by Ahmed Al Fateh in 1783, and the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne.

    Strategically located at the intersection between King Faisal Highway and Bahrain Bay, the emblem-shaped luminous monument is 12 metres high – that is the equivalent of three floors. It symbolizes loyalty to the nation and pride in the leadership of His Majesty the King.

