Bahrain’s BRAVE CF wins Global Promotion Of The Year Award for 2022

Bahrain’s BRAVE Combat Federation received acclaim once again at the FightBook MMA Awards for the incredible work done in 2022. The promotion earned a handful of awards at the 8th Annual FightBook MMA Awards – the most prestigious being the Global MMA Promotion Award for 2022.

Last year was perhaps the most memorable year for BRAVE CF. The brand eclipsed all other organizations to earn the title of the most-global MMA promotion after Germany became the 28th nation to host BRAVE CF. The fastest-growing MMA Promotion also broke new ground in Uzbekistan and South Korea, emphasizing its commitment to growing the sport of MMA across the world.

2022 also saw BRAVE CF host the first-ever MMA Super Cup in partnership with IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a competition that provided a platform for amateurs from across the globe and one that paid out more than US$200 000 to the victorious federations.

Last year the Kingdom of Bahrain and BRAVE CF relaunched the iconic Kombat Kingdom series in Isa Town, Bahrain. Kombat Kingdom was a raging success as three international fight cards played out under one roof in nine days, highlighting BRAVE CF’s power and presence.

2022 produced new BRAVE CF champions and gave rise to new and upcoming stars from all corners of the globe. Some of the most memorable moments inside the Bahrain born BRAVE CF cage were the crowning of the new Super Welterweight champion, Poland’s Marcin Bandel, and the new BRAVE CF Featherweight champion, Russia’s Roman Bogatov.

BRAVE CF produced high-level entertainment both inside and outside the cage. With that said, members of the BRAVE CF broadcast and production panel were also recognized, as Carlos Kremer, Phil Campbell, and Kirik Jenness claimed awards at the world-renowned prize-giving.

Known for lighting up households with his powerful voice, “The Roaring Lion” Kremer won the Cage Announcer of the Year for the sixth-straight time, while students of the MMA Campbell and Jenness earned the MMA Commentators of the Year awards.