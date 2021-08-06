Bahrain’s Civil Aviations Affairs issues travel advisory update

Listen to this article now

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs has updated the Kingdom’s Red List countries, in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest update includes the addition of Georgia, Ukraine, and the Republic of Malawi to the Red List, effective 12 August 2021.

Red List countries:

People’s Republic of Bangladesh

Republic of India

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Islamic Republic of Iran

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Republic of Indonesia

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Republic of the Philippines

Federation of Malaysia

Republic of Iraq

Republic of Tunisia

Georgia

Mongolia

United Mexican States

Dominican Republic

Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Republic of Panama

Republic of South Africa

Republic of Malawi

Republic of Namibia

Republic of Uganda

Republic of Zimbabwe

Republic of Mozambique

Ukraine

Passengers arriving from Red List countries, including those who have transited through *Red List countries in the preceding 14 days, are prohibited from entry, with the exception of citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR test result, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure. Further testing is required upon arrival and on the 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application.

Quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) have been made available for passengers who do not have a permanent address in Bahrain. Those with a permanent address in Bahrain registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place.

Red List countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.