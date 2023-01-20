Bahrain’s delegation successfully concludes participation in WEF 2023

Bahrain’s high-level delegation has sucessfully concluded its participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 annual meeting titled “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” held at Davos from the 16th until the 20th of January.
During its participation, the delegation, led by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, promoted Bahrain’s unique investment opportunities, along with the Kingdom’s achievements under the Economic Recovery Plan.
The high-level delegation included H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Osool and Chairman of Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C (Batelco), H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), H.E. Iain Lindsay OB OBE, Advisor to the Board at the EDB, Dr. Samer Al Jishi, Group President of BFG International, and Hala Al-Moayyed, Vice Chairman of the Board at Al-Moayyed International Group.
Among the members of the Bahraini delegation, H.E. the Minister of Sustainable Development spoke in three panels titled “Formulating the Future: How Women Are Shaping Sustainability Across Sectors,”“Accelerating Clean Power,” and “Between Liquidity and Fragility: Reforming MENA.” She also participated alongside H.E. the Minister of Industry and Commerce in a dinner dialogue about climate change in the Middle East, and alongside H.E. Khalid Humaidan in the “Sustainable and Digital FDI” panel.
Meanwhile H.E. Khalid Humaidan participated in three other discussion panels titled: “Developing New Realities: Redirected Focus in a Changing World,” “Bricks or Clicks: What Kind of Investment do Economies Need?”, and “Busting Business Barriers.”
Additionally, the members of the ‘Team Bahrain’ delegation participated in multiple strategic meetings and networking events on the sidelines of the forum to reach the wider WEF audience.