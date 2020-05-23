Saturday, May 23, 2020
Bahrain COVID-19 Efforts Praised by IOM

Bahrain’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 impact on workers praised

Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Bahrain to rectify the conditions of migrant workers in the kingdom.

Based on the directives of the Coordination Committee, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, all work fees have been suspended for 3 months. The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) also launched a grace period last April to rectify the conditions of free visa workers. The grace period will continue until the end of 2020.

Vitorino said in a tweet on his Twitter account that the Kingdom of Bahrain’s efforts to rectify the situation of 17,000 workers and scrap all fines and residence fees, prove that there are effective ways to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic according to humanitarian principles and rules.

The Kingdom of Bahrain has made immense efforts to tackle the negative humanitarian and economic impact on workers under the current exceptional circumstances, and has worked to enhance the awareness of this group of the mechanisms and methods of preventing COVID-19, while providing appropriate health care for all workers without exception.

