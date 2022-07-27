Bahrain’s first international virtual conference on ‘Metaverse’

The first Bahrain’s international virtual conference on ‘Metaverse’ will be held on Thursday 28th, July at 13:30 organised by University Technology of Bahrain (UTB) in cooperation with International Group of Artificial Intelligence.

The speakers include Professor Idoia Salazar from San Pablo University in Spain, Dr Chan Yeun from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, Dr Alezeya Sanchez, Director at UCM Spain and Ahmed Saleh Albloushi, CEO Fintech Co.

Dr Jassim Haji, President International Group of Artificial Intelligence stated: We are delighted that University Technology of Bahrain and uts President Dr Hassan Almulla for supporting future science such as Metaverse and AI. He added that: The internet has evolved over the years, and the outcome of this evolution is metaverse. We exist in a time where a significant change in the history of humanity is going on, and our real lives are bound to spill over to the metaverse.

This event of several events held by the kingdom, namely: AI in Sports under the patronage of H.H. Shk Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic, Data future of everything held under patronage of H.E. Speaker of House of Representatives, AI in Higher Education under the patronage of Dr Sh Rana bint Isa Ben Duaij Alkhalifa , AI in Judiciary under the patronage of GCC Secretary General in Expo 2030, AI in Sustainability under the patronage of H.E. Indian Ambassador to the kingdom and AI in Healthcare.