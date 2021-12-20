Bahrain’s first virtual AI conference kicks off this Thursday

Listen to this article now

The Global Artificial Intelligence Group, in partnership with His Highness Shaikh Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre, is organizing the first virtual Bahrain International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education, on Thursday.



The event will be held under the patronage of Higher Education Council (HEC) Secretary-General and Deputy Chairperson of its Board of Trustees Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa,.



President of Artificial Intelligence Society Bahrain and ICT researcher Dr. Jassim Haji thanked Dr. Shaikha Rana for patronizing the conference and including AI in Bahraini universities and developing its curricula in line with the requirements of the labor market.





Dr. Haji added that the conference will focus on exchanging experiences and studies from many countries in the field of AI and on ways for academics, administrators and students to benefit from them.



The conference is within a series of events that began with the AI in Sports conference under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee.



