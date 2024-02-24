Bahrain’s Health Crusade

- Advertisement -

Fighting NCDs with initiative

Bahrain pioneers proactive measures against non-communicable diseases, notably diabetes, endocrine disorders, and obesity, through comprehensive health awareness initiatives and early detection strategies, said a top health government official. Collaborative healthcare programmes fostering public-private partnerships for community well-being also play a major role in achieving this, stated Supreme Council for Health (SCH) Chairman and Bahrain Diabetes Society President Lieutenant-General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed was speaking while opening the sixth edition of the Bahrain Diabetes and Endocrine Review Conference (BDER) at the Gulf Hotel, Bahrain.

“Bahrain is among the first countries to pay utmost attention to confronting non-communicable diseases and limiting their spread, especially diabetes, endocrine diseases, and obesity,” he said.

“This has been done through developing plans that enhance health awareness in the community, as well as implementing early detection and integrated health care programmes with the participation of all governmental and private institutions, within the concept of partnership in community health.

“The strategic objectives of the National Action Plan for Control and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases seek to limit the spread of diseases and reduce their health and economic impacts by implementing preventive and curative initiatives and providing advanced health services.”

BDER supports Bahrain’s national plans to combat diabetes, endocrinology, and related diseases, stated BDER organising committee chairman and endocrinology and diabetes consultant Dr Wiam Hussein.

“BDER provides a platform to exchange ideas on the importance of constantly updating the best diagnostic and treatment methods, as well as encouraging the adoption of awareness plans and campaigns for citizens, with the aim of reducing the increasing infection rates,” he said.

The conference included 24 sessions, in which a large number of academics and students from the Arabian Gulf University and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain participated.

Work papers were presented by specialists from Bahrain, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a number of Arab and European countries.



Kims Health Group chairman and managing director Dr M I Sahadulla said that BDER attracts a large number of experts and academics from Bahrain and abroad thanks to its varied topics, as well as its broad discussion of diagnostic and therapeutic methods for diseases related to diabetes and endocrinology.

It is worth noting that consultants and doctors from the Bahrain Diabetes Society and the Bahrain Medical Society, as well as those from GCC and other countries, in addition to students from the Arabian Gulf University and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain, took part in the two-day conference and exhibition.