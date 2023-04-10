Bahrain’s own BRAVE Combat Federation celebrates 20 events in Europe with return to Slovenia

- Advertisement -

Since the brand’s inception in 2016, BRAVE CF has surpassed all expectations and competition, visiting 11 European nations in its quest to build the continent’s MMA scene

BRAVE CF 70 will see the biggest Bahraini sports brand, BRAVE Combat Federation, continue its long-term goal of further growing the European MMA landscape when the promotion touches down in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on April 23.

BRAVE Nation fans are in line for a big celebration as BRAVE CF 70 will be BRAVE CF’s 20th event on the ‘Peninsula of Peninsulas’ with eleven countries visited – reiterating the influence and impact of the most-global MMA promotion, born in the Kingdom of Bahrain and taking the country to the entire world.

Since the brand’s inception in 2016, BRAVE CF has surpassed all expectations and competition in the European market by hosting events in Northern Ireland (BRAVE CF 13), England (BRAVE CF 24), Romania (BRAVE CF 28, 35, 36), Sweden (BRAVE CF 37, 38, 39, 40), Russia (BRAVE CF 46, 55), Belarus (BRAVE CF 51), Italy (BRAVE CF 52), Poland (BRAVE CF 54), Serbia (BRAVE CF 56, 69), Germany (BRAVE CF 61, 68) and Slovenia (BRAVE CF 34 and now 70).

Earlier this year, BRAVE Combat Federation – in partnership with IMMAF and the Serbian Mixed Martial Arts Federation – lit up Europe’s Balkan region when the BRAVE Serbia International Combat Week was held in Belgrade, giving rise to not only a sustainable Serbian MMA sports industry but also having an immense impact on Serbia’s overall economy as more than 550 athletes from 60-plus nations descended upon the nation to compete in Europe’s largest combat sports festival yet.

Now, BRAVE CF 70 will continue to build a sustainable MMA economy, further developing the sport on a continental level when the promotion returns to Slovenia for the second time in three years after the success of BRAVE CF 34 in January 2020.

BRAVE CF 70 will once again pump new life into Europe’s MMA scene, forging Slovenia into the Central European combat sports hub, following the tremendous success in Eastern Europe (Russia and Belarus) and the Balkan region (Serbia).

The fight card – co-promoted by leading regional organization WFC – will be loaded with European and global MMA stars as 16 world-class athletes from 13 nations will look to enthrall BRAVE Nation fans later this month.

The main event will see the highly-respected Slovenian MMA legend Marko Drmonjic deliver his swansong in front of his home fans when he competes against Bosnian superstar Erko Jun in a Light Heavyweight bout.