Bahrain’s Quranic Triumphs

Bahrain reigns supreme in the 12th Dubai Holy Quran Competition for People of Determination, graced by the patronage of Shaikha Rawda bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of the late Shaikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Noor Abdulrazak Shakeeb won the first places in the memorisation of the entire Quran, and the best recitation categories in the competition in which 548 contestants from the GCC countries participated.

The closing ceremony of the event was held in the presence of Shaikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Meanwhile, Bahrain also clinched the first place in the 27th edition of the Dubai International Quran Award, held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler.

Bahraini contestant, Mohammed Adnan Al Omari, won the award in the memorisation of the entire holy Quran category, outclassing competitors from 70 countries and Muslim communities.

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda said the kingdom’s successive achievements at various international holy Quran gatherings and competitions, reflected Bahraini youth’s passion for memorising the holy Quran and studying its sciences, in light of the unwavering care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as well as the constant follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.