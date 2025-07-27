Bahrain’s Rally Star Hasan Al Sadadi Prepares for Dakar 2026

Bahraini driver Hasan Al Sadadi has confirmed his readiness to participate in the Dakar Rally 2026 and continue representing the Kingdom of Bahrain in international championships, despite the many challenges he faces along the way.

Al Sadadi stated: “It brings me great joy and honour to participate in rallies and raise the flag of the Kingdom of Bahrain high at various sporting events.

“I am also proud to be the only Bahraini currently active in rally championships.”

Al Sadadi shared that he is working hard to prepare for next year’s Dakar and is seeking the necessary support to ensure an honourable representation of Bahrain in this major international event.

He added: “I hope that Bahraini companies, institutions, and relevant officials will provide the necessary support to raise Bahrain’s flag in such a massive competition, which should be viewed as a national responsibility – not just an individual effort – so we can assert our presence in one of the toughest desert rallies in the world.”

Al Sadadi extended his deep gratitude and appreciation to the companies and entities that supported him during the Dakar Rally 2025. “I extend my sincere thanks to Bahrain International Circuit for being the official sponsor and for playing a major role in providing the necessary support.

“I also thank Beyon Group Bahrain, Racing Force Bahrain – specialised in manufacturing sportswear and equipment – and Bell Helmets, which provided the certified racing helmet.

“This support gave me a great morale boost during the Dakar Rally, and I hope that other companies and institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain will follow their example and provide the needed backing to Bahraini racers in international events.”