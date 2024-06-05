Bahrain’s Sustainable Development Minister and EDB Chief Meet Ghanaian Presidential Advisor

- Advertisement -

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), received the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments of the Republic of Ghana, the Hon. Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, at Bahrain EDB’s headquarters earlier today, in a meeting attended by senior executives from Bahrain’s investment promotion agency, the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ghana to the Kingdom of Bahrain residing in Riyadh, H.E. Mohammed Habibu Tijani, and Reginald Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and other senior officials and representatives.

Several stakeholder meetings were additionally held in Bahrain to highlight the importance of further developing ties between Bahrain and Ghana by creating mutually beneficial development and investment opportunities, the meeting led by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB was designed to provide an opportunity for increased knowledge sharing between both investment promotion agencies, as well as fostering increased collaboration between the two nations.