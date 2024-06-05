Bangkok Beats

- Advertisement -

Thailand’s vibrant essence was reflected in Bahrain as the country’s embassy in the kingdom opened the annual “Sawasdee Bahrain” Thai Street Market. The three-day festival at the Oasis Mall Juffair transformed into a bustling hub of Thai culture, encapsulating the nation’s soft power through the “5F” showcase — Festival, Food, Fashion, Fighting (Muay Thai), and Film.

The event was a cultural mosaic, featuring over 20 Thai businesses in Bahrain, each offering a sensory journey into the heart of Thailand. Visitors had the chance to indulge in the flavours of authentic Thai cuisine, including the iconic Pad Thai, refreshing coconut ice cream, and aromatic Thai tea. The market was a treasure trove of Thai craftsmanship, with stalls brimming with Thai oud, snacks, and an array of spa and cosmetic products.

The festivities commenced on Thursday, May 30, with a ribbon-cutting featuring an array of cultural spectacles, including performances by Kor Kai Thai School and Thai Club, as well as a heart-pounding Muay Thai showcase. The celebration continued with cultural performances, traditional Thai games for children, a fruit carving workshop, a parade of kids in traditional Thai attire, and workshops on Thai drawing and calligraphy.

Highlighting the “Film” aspect of the 5F, the revered Thai action film “Ong Bak” graced the screens at Cineco Juffair on the closing day (Saturday, June 1), setting the stage with a live Thai boxing demonstration.

The “Wishing Tree Raffles” invited visitors to capture their memories at the event and share them on Instagram with the hashtag #SawasdeeBahrain. By following the Thai Embassy’s Instagram account, @thaiembassybahrain, participants also entered a draw for a chance to win exclusive prizes from the embassy’s partners and Thai vendors.

This event, beyond a market, was a celebration of Thailand’s enduring charm and a testament to its cultural prowess, all set against the backdrop of Bahrain’s welcoming spirit.