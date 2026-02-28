Bangladesh Embassy in Bahrain commemorates International Mother Language Day

The Bangladesh Embassy in Bahrain observed International Mother Language Day with due dignity on 24 February 2026 at the auditorium of the Arab Open University in A’ali, Bahrain. The programme was organised under the overall supervision of the Embassy, with the support from the United Nations in Bahrain, Arab Open University, and Colours of the East art gallery.

The event was chaired by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bahrain, H.E. Mr. Md. Rais Hasan Sarower, ndc. Ambassadors from various countries, senior members of the diplomatic corps, high-level representatives of the Government of Bahrain including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, business leaders, journalists, teachers and students from the Bangladesh School as well as other schools in Bahrain, members of the Bangladeshi community in Bahrain, and officers and officials of the Embassy were present.

The Executive Director of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, H.E. Muneera Nofal Al Doseri, attended as Guest of Honour. Special Guests included the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bahrain, H.E. Khaled El Mekwad, and the President of Arab Open University, Dr. Najma Taqi. Present among other distinguished personalities were Director General of Culture and Museums at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, H.E. Farah Mohammed Mattar; Director of Culture at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Huda Sayed Abdul Ghaffar Alalawi; Acting Chief of Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, H.E. Mohamed Rashed Alsowaidi; Chief of Organisation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, H.E. Hatem Abdulhamid Hatem; the Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration, H.E. Aishath Ihma Sharif; and renowned Bahraini artist, Mr. Abbas Almosawi.

The programme began with the recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the screening of a video message from UNESCO. In his welcome address, H.E. Ambassador Md. Rais Hasan Sarower, ndc paid deep tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to secure the right to the mother language, Bangla. He stated that Bangladeshis are the only nationals in the world to have created an unparalleled history by giving their lives for their mother tongue. He also highlighted how the Great Language Martyrs’ Day of Bangladesh came to be recognised and observed globally as International Mother Language Day and emphasised the importance of preserving all mother languages. He then encouraged the younger generation to continue practising and valuing their mother tongue even while living abroad.

The cultural segment of the programme featured poetry recitations by Ambassadors and senior diplomats in their respective mother tongues. The participating countries were Bangladesh, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nepal, Russia, and the United States of America. The audience greatly appreciated this distinctive cultural presentation.

On the occasion of this significant Day, the Embassy also organised an art competition for schoolchildren across Bahrain earlier in the month. The winners of the competition in junior and senior categories were awarded crests and certificates during the programme. H.E. Ambassador Rais also presented honorary crests to a number of foreign guests attending the programme.

In the final segment of the programme, H.E. Ambassador, along with the guests, inaugurated the art exhibition. The exhibition showcased more than 70 artworks submitted by students from several schools in Bahrain. The programme concluded with H.E. Ambassador expressing sincere thanks and appreciation to all the guests, the large number of attendees, teachers and students of Bangladesh School, and everyone involved in the successful organisation of the event.