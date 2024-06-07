Bangladesh Embassy in Manama Celebrates 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The Bangladesh Embassy in Manama commemorated the much-anticipated 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Bahrain in a grand reception with due dignity and a joyous atmosphere at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel on the evening of 03 June 2024. It may be noted that the Embassy concomitantly celebrated the 53rd Anniversary of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh due to the holy month of Ramadan falling in March this year.

The reception was presided by Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy, Mr. A.K.M. Mohiuddin Kayes. Among the distinguished guests were the Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, H.E. Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam; the Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; Northern Governor of the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E. Ali bin Shaikh Abdulhussain Al Asfoor; and the Director General of the Bahrain Institute of Public Administration H.E. Dr. Shaikha Rana Bint Isa Bin Duaij Al Khalifa.

The program was also graced by the presence of members of the Shura Council and the Council of Representatives, senior Bahraini government officials – particularly from their Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nearly all heads of diplomatic missions as well as several other foreign diplomats and dignitaries, heads of UN offices and other international organisations, prominent businesspersons, journalists, teachers and students of the BSMR-Bangladesh School, Embassy officials, and renowned members of the Bangladeshi expatriate community in Bahrain.

The program commenced with the playing of the national anthems of Bangladesh and Bahrain by the Bahrain Police Band, followed by the welcoming remarks by Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Mr. Kayes. In order to mark the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the reception also included the unveiling of a commemorative logo and a special publication that was jointly produced by the Embassy and the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The program also featured a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a short cultural segment and a slideshow of the Embassy’s most notable activities to date.

Mentionable that the special publication featured congratulatory messages from our Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Hon’ble Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. Hasan Mahmud, and from the Bahrain side, the revered Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister shared their respective statements on this momentous occasion. Moreover, the publication also focused on the educational, cultural, heritage, tourism, business, and trade aspects of the two nations, alongside a detailed timeline of diplomatic milestones achieved in the 50 years of our friendship.

In his opening remarks, the CDA a.i. Mr. Kayes paid his deep respects to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the valiant freedom fighters who died in the 1971 Liberation War. He also expressed his appreciation for the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

During his speech, Mr. Kayes emphasised the importance of the diplomatic relations established on 06 June 2024 soon after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s meeting with the Late Emir of Bahrain at the 1974 OIC Summit. He expressed his hope for continued cooperation between Bangladesh and Bahrain in achieving their respective national visions: Smart Bangladesh 2041 and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. Throughout his speech, he stressed on the strong and friendly ties between Bangladesh and Bahrain as well as the commonalities and coincidences of history that further unite the two nations, particularly the efforts of the respective leaders of both countries into making positive contributions towards achieving peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond. He expressed his hope for a future marked by deeper friendship, increased two-way trades, and the overall progress for both countries.

Following his speech, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. and the distinguished guests enjoyed a cultural program co-organised by the Embassy and the BSMR-Bangladesh School, where the schoolchildren presented two captivating dances accompanied by traditional songs.

The reception concluded with a guided tour for the guests of two dedicated corners showcasing the culture, heritage, tourism, and development of Bangladesh and Bahrain with the aid of traditional items and breath-taking photographs of both countries being on display for the distinguished guests.

As the event came to a conclusion, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Mr. A.K.M. Mohiuddin Kayes expressed his sincere appreciation to all the guests for their participation, and presented them with copies of the jointly-published magazine and some traditional Bangladeshi products as a token of his appreciation to all the distinguished guests. The evening concluded with a delightful banquet dinner for everyone, featuring traditional Bangladeshi cuisines for all to enjoy.