BAPCO Energies Bahrain Championship Countdown Begins

Prestigious press conference officially launches 2025 event at Royal Golf Club

The one-week countdown to the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship was officially marked with a prestigious press conference held at the Royal Golf Club attended by His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and President of the Bahrain Combat Sports Council.

The tournament, set to take place from January 30 to February 2, will showcase an exceptional field of Major champions, Ryder Cup legends, and DP World Tour stars, highlighting Bahrain’s growing status as a premier global golf destination.

“The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship is more than a golf tournament; it’s a celebration of Bahrain’s heritage, hospitality, and commitment to sustainability,” said Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour. “We are thrilled to partner with Bapco Energies to deliver an event that not only showcases world-class golf but also leaves a lasting positive impact.”

His Excellency Faris Al-Kooheji, Secretary General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, emphasised the championship’s alignment with Bahrain’s vision.

“This event highlights Bahrain’s dedication to promoting sports excellence and engaging our community,” said His Excellency. “It is a platform for showcasing our culture and creating opportunities for athletes from Bahrain and beyond to shine on a global stage alongside some of the best players in the world.”

Her Excellency Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism for Bahrain, spoke about the tournament’s broader impact. “The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship not only reinforces Bahrain’s position as a premier sports destination but also showcases our rich cultural tapestry and warm hospitality,” said Her Excellency. “Events like these play a vital role in boosting tourism and creating lasting memories for visitors.”

Mark Thomas, Group CEO of Bapco Energies conveyed his company’s dedication to establishing the event as a leader in sustainable excellence.

“It is an honour for Bapco Energies to serve as the title sponsor of the Bahrain Championship 2025, a partnership that underscores our commitment to supporting Bahrain’s position as a global hub for world-class events,” said Thomas. “This championship not only highlights the Kingdom’s passion for sports but also mirrors our core values of excellence and innovation. Elevating our role from presenting partner in 2024 to title sponsor in 2025 signifies our dedication to showcasing Bahrain on the global sporting arena.”

This year’s championship features an impressive lineup.Major champions like Pádraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker and Patrick Reed will join defending champion Dylan Frittelli, bringing world-class golf to Bahrain alongside Ryder Cup legend and 2018 European captain Thomas Bjørn. Fellow Ryder Cup star Robert Karlsson, who was one of Bjørn’s Vice Captains for the triumph in Paris, is also in the field. Further Ryder Cup players in the field include Rafa Cabrera Bello, Nicolas Colsaerts, Jamie Donaldson, Ross Fisher and Bernd Wiesberger alongside fellow DP World Tour winners such as Thorbjørn Olesen, Jorge Campillo, John Parry, who won the opening swing, Johannes Veerman, Elvis Smylie, John Parry, Johannes Veerman and Elvis Smylie, Laurie Canter and Romain Langasque.

“We’re delighted to host such a prestigious tournament with a world-class field at Royal Golf Club,” said Captain Waleed from the Royal Golf Club. “The feedback we received from players and fans last year was outstanding and we’re dedicated to raising the bar even further for the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.”

The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship offers a perfect blend world-class golf and off-course entertainment, making it a must-visit event for families and friends.