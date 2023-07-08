Bapco Energies introduced its ‘Empower’ annual summer internship program

- Advertisement -

Bapco Energies announced the launch of its annual summer internship program, Empower, which commenced on July 3rd and will run until August 31st, 2023.

The eight-week summer internship program that reinforces Bapco Energies’ commitment to youth development, provides over 290 university students with practical hands-on experience in the oil and gas industry.

Interns will be assigned to different functions across the Group based on their university major and qualifications. They will be able to develop their knowledge and experience through real-work situations that will benefit them in shaping their future careers while completing their graduation requirements.

Through programs such as Empower, Bapco Energies will be able to achieve its vision to power the next generation as it provides youth the opportunity to actively participate in the transformation and advancement of Bahrain’s energy sector.