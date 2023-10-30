Bapco Energies launches Groupwide Awareness Campaign

- Advertisement -

As part of its corporate social responsibility and in line with the global Breast Cancer Awareness month, Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, launched its group-wide Breast Cancer Awareness campaign ‘BE Brave’.

Bapco Energies hosted a series of events throughout the month of October to raise awareness among its employees across the Group on this important cause. The ‘BE Brave’ campaign offered employees a comprehensive array of planned activities, including awareness sessions, free consultations in partnership with Awali Hospital, and a Group walkathon.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Mark Thomas, Group CEO of Bapco Energies said: “Breast cancer is considered the most prevalent form of cancer worldwide. In recent years, early detection programs have significantly improved treatment and recovery rates. At Bapco Energies, we take our employees’ well-being very seriously. Through such initiatives, we aim to educate our employees on the importance of screening and early diagnosis as well as encourage them to conduct regular checkups through the right channels available in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The “Be Brave” campaign also served as an opportunity to further underscore and strengthen the organizational culture under the new Bapco Energies brand. This aligns with the Group’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its operating companies and foster a more cohesive culture that continues to prioritize the wellbeing of its employees.