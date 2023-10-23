Bapco Energies Launches its Ethics Awareness Week

- Advertisement -

Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently launched its Ethics Awareness Week campaign highlighting its dedication to ethical conduct and integrity in the workplace.

Under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of Bapco Energies, the Company has progressively promoted the importance of integrity and accountability as key corporate values.

As part of the campaign, which ran from the 10th to 19th of October, Bapco Energies organized a series of sessions for employees across the Group aimed to deepen awareness on the application of ethical values. Additionally, Bapco Energies collaborated with the General Department of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security at the Ministry of Interior to deliver a series of sessions and initiatives. During the event, Captain Mohammed Ebrahim Al Hajeri, shed light on the Kingdom of Bahrain’s approach to Combating Corruption.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Mark Thomas, Bapco Energies Group Chief Executive Officer, “As stewards of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s natural resources, we bear a collective responsibility to conduct our operations in an ethical manner. Our continued success is rooted in a corporate culture that embraces and champions our corporate values. With our ongoing efforts to transform the energy sector, we deemed it the right time to introduce the Ethics Awareness Week, reaffirming the principles that underpin our business practices. Equally, enhancing our whistleblowing platform is a critical component that supports our commitment to upholding these principles. These initiatives are designed to encourage active engagement from employees, cultivating an environment where ethics, integrity, and accountability flourish.”

The Ethics Awareness Week campaign reiterates the Company’s commitment to strengthening its core values and nurturing a culture of integrity and accountability. Through such initiatives, the Company aims to enhance trust and collaboration within its teams and among stakeholders, underpinning its path to continued success.