BAPCO Energies signs strategic partnership with the BIBF and University of Strathclyde

- Advertisement -

Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has entered a strategic partnership with two leading institutions: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and the University of Strathclyde. This significant collaboration empowers all employees within the Bapco Energies Group to access corporate rates and benefit from affiliate partner discounts.

Signing on behalf of the BIBF and Strathclyde, CEO, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, alongside Mrs. Nouf AlSowaidi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, at Bapco Energies. The signing ceremony held at the BIBF’s headquarters at Bahrain Bay, also witnessed the attendance of senior executive and representative from both organizations.

On this occasion, the BIBF’s CEO, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh said, “We are proud to partner with Bapco Energies, alongside our long-standing partners at the University of Strathclyde offering the well-established MBA degree and Strategic Fintech programs, with Triple Accreditation from the three main business school accreditation bodies – AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS – placing the BIBF graduates in the top 1 percent of elite school graduates globally.”

On behalf of University of Strathclyde, Professor David Hillier,Associate Principal and Executive Dean of Strathclyde Business School said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Bapco Energies, a company known for its commitment to excellence and sustainability. This partnership will create exceptional opportunities for Bapco Energies’ employees to gain practical knowledge, network with students in similar roles and industries and make a meaningful impact.”

- Advertisement -

From Bapco Energies, Nouf AlSowaidi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer said, “Through this collaboration, we are poised to build a strong partnership that will pave the way for industry-focused education and leadership development. Together, we aim to inspire and equip the next generation of business professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a significant impact in the future on the energy landscape.”

The BIBF has consistently been recognized for its excellence in business education and its dedication to preparing students for successful careers in a dynamic business landscape. By joining forces with Bapco Energies, the program will provide students with invaluable industry insights.