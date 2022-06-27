BAS Hosts Supervisory Development Programme Certificate Ceremony

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) hosted a certification ceremony for employees who have completed the Supervisory Development Programme provided by Excellence Training Solutions (ETS). The ceremony took place at the BAS headquarters on 13th June 2022, with the attendance of BAS CEO, Mr. Mohamed Khalil, BAS management team and the programme’s participants.

The UK-based programme enabled staff members to gain, hone and nurture their leadership skills in their various fields of work. Following a 2-week period, 17 employees from various departments such as cargo, airside, workshop, maintenance and security, successfully received their certificates by attending both virtual and in-person classes.

The course included ten main subjects such as: effective problem solving & decision making, critical thinking, the Professional Supervisor, interpersonal skills, business writing, coaching and mentoring, complaint handling, dealing with difficult people, motivating your workforce and building relationships for success in the workplace.

Commenting on the occasion, the CEO Mr. Mohamed Khalil, said: “We would like to congratulate all of our employees who have completed the Supervisory Development Programme. Through our various learning and development courses, we are able to train our staff members and elevate their skills to new heights. We continue to provide all of our employees with opportunities to excel in their career paths within the Company and position them as leaders in the field.”

The SDP is a development program designed to support new and experienced supervisors in establishing and elevating capabilities that promote a productive and motivated workforce through supervisory leadership.