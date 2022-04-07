BAS Signs Line Maintenance Contract with MAE Aircraft Management

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a Line Maintenance contract with Mena Aerospace Enterprises (MAE Aircraft Management) to offer both scheduled and chartered transportation services worldwide.

Under this partnership, BAS will be providing Line Maintenance services to MAE aircrafts based in Bahrain International Airport. The Standard Ground Handling Agreement (SGHA) underpins the superior service offered by BAS in partnership with MAE Aircraft Management while demonstrating its capabilities in the field.

The contract enables BAS to provide line maintenance services for Mena’s Boeing B737 Freighter aircraft which includes defect rectification, troubleshooting, component replacement and scheduled maintenance checks to ensure it remains fit to fly. The agreement reiterates the many years of collaboration between BAS and Mena Aerospace Enterprises.

“At BAS, we derive satisfaction in carrying out line maintenance services for airlines who have chosen BIA as their preferred destination,” stated Mohammed Khalil, CEO of BAS. We are delighted to be collaborating with other companies in the area, such as Mena Aerospace, as we endeavour to use our industry expertise and knowledge to help our clients.”

From MENA’s side, Dr. Mohamed Juman MD of MENA AEROSPACE commented, “Mena Aerospace takes pride in partnering with BAS to provide on-time scheduled service to and from BAH. It is yet another proof of the collective objective of Companies based in Bahrain of optimizing their operations by co-operating for mutual benefit.”