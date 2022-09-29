BAS Signs MoU with Conserving Bounties to Reduce Food Waste

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Conserving Bounties. This partnership comes as part of the Company’s ongoing initiative to support local organizations and the Bahraini community by distributing food to those in need.

The signing ceremony was held on 28th September 2022 at BAS’s headquarters between Mr. Nabeel Kanoo, Chairman of BAS and Shaikh Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Deputy Chairman of Conserving Bounties. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Eng. Mohamed Khalil, CEO of BAS and Mr. Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, CEO of Conserving Bounties.

Over the course of the partnership agreement, BAS will be lending its support to the community by collecting and donating food from its central kitchen and allocating meals to be distributed to those in need on a regular basis, in addition to assisting with the society’s events, and helping them achieve their goals and objectives, and more.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Nabeel Kanoo, Chairman of BAS, said: “We are proud to partner with Conserving Bounties to offer a helping hand to families and individuals in their time of need. BAS is committed to supporting local charities by implementing corporate social responsibility initiatives that spread awareness on prevalent issues within our community. We look forward to continuously collaborating with vital NGOs across the Kingdom.”

On his end, Shaikh Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Deputy Chairman of Conserving Bounties, said: “We are proud to be partnering with one of the leading companies in the Kingdom, as we believe that this partnership will add great value to our organization. As part of our efforts, we hope to launch various initiatives collaboratively, as well as contribute to the reduction of the overall food waste in the Kingdom leading to a positive impact on the environment and our community.”

Conserving Bounties is a Non-Profit Organization (NGO) that specializes in collecting and packaging surplus food from hotels, restaurants, and special occasions and redistributing it to less fortunate families, expatriate workers and individuals across the Kingdom.