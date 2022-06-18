BAS Signs MoU with Nasser Vocational Training Centre in Artificial Intelligence R&D

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). This partnership is in line with the Company’s efforts to strengthen its relationship with the Centre to enhance and develop the Artificial Intelligence (AI) field and achieve common goals and objectives.

The signing ceremony was held on 16th, June at BAS’s main office in Muharraq with the attendance of Eng. Mohammed Khalil, CEO of BAS, and Dr Abdullah Nasser Al-Noaimi, Executive Director of Nasser Vocational Training Centre. The agreement aims to establish a close partnership with the AI Centre to enhance entrepreneurial skills and professionalism in various fields and sectors. Both entities will expand their business and vocational network while enabling BAS to make use of all facilities available at AI Research & Development Centre for future research. The agreement also establishes a common goal towards empowering Bahraini women in the business industry.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eng. Mohammed Khalil, CEO of BAS, said: “BAS is bcommitted to actively contributing to the growth of Bahrain’s economy. We strive to achieve the Kingdom’s vision by supporting entrepreneurship and empowering Bahraini women, driving them to excel in their future careers. Therefore, we are pleased to be partnering with His Highness Shaikh Nasser’s Vocational Training Centre as we aim to exchange our valuable expertise and experience advancing our national role and the Company’s initiatives together.”

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Nuaimi expressed that Nasser AI Centre is striving of achieving excellence in the innovation domain, and mainly in the area of Artificial Intelligence, which will contribute to enhancement of services and productivity in various sectors. He also added that Aviation sector is vital, and we have through this collaboration to provide advanced AI solutions to Bahrain Airport.

The partnership is set to open new avenues for joint collaborations between BAS and NVTC through research programs and various initiatives aimed at achieving the sustainable growth of Bahrain’s national economy.

Nasser Vocational Training Centre is one of the Kingdom’s leading specialized centers in its region, providing academic and training courses in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as data science, robot simulation, and deep learning. The Centre’s objective is to develop experienced and highly informed Bahrainis in this growing field.