BAS Signs with Lufthansa Consulting to provide Business Optimization & Process Improvement Consultancy Services

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a consultancy agreement with Lufthansa Consulting (LCG) for the latter to provide business optimization and process improvement consultancy services.

- Advertisement -

A signing ceremony took place on the 13th of July 2022 between BAS and LCG at the BAS headquarters in the presence of BAS CEO, Eng. Mohammed Khalil, alongside Mr. Alexander Manakos, Head of Market Middle East at Lufthansa Consulting.

To assist BAS in its transformation, LCG will conduct a comprehensive study of the company’s current operating model with the aim of developing transformative initiatives that aim towards improving efficiency and achieving operational excellence.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Mohammed Khalil, CEO of BAS, stated: “We are honoured to partner with Lufthansa Consulting (LCG), and welcome their assistance on our upcoming transformation. Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the company’s operations in order to provide the best-in-class services in the field.”

On his end, Mr. Alexander Manakos, Head of Market Middle East at Lufthansa Consulting, stated: “Lufthansa Consulting is honoured to be entrusted with this important project and we are very much looking forward to working in a dedicated partnership with BAS. Our intention is to achieve sustainable improvements in BAS’ performance in order to strengthen the competitiveness of the company and to be ready for any future challenges.”

“In order to accomplish this, we have selected a project team that consists of experienced individuals, all with practical industry backgrounds. They will act as a team with their BAS counterparts and spend the majority of their project time on-site in Bahrain,” he added.

The new partnership with LCG will enable BAS to transform the organization through the adoption of a more stream-lined method of operation, which aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy to achieve long-term operational excellence.