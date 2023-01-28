“BAS Takes Home Top Honors for Innovation at Business Tabloid Awards”

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has been recognized as the most innovative airport services company in Bahrain at the Business Tabloid (BT) Awards ceremony. The annual awards celebrate excellence across industries such as banking, finance, insurance, real estate, technology, healthcare, leadership, and logistics and transportation. The winners were selected by a panel of industry experts from a pool of highly-qualified nominees.

Held on January 19, 2023, at the Atlantis, the Palm Dubai, the event was attended by Mr. Nabeel Khalid Kanoo, Chairman of BAS, and Mr. Mohamed Khalil, CEO of BAS, who accepted the prestigious award.

In a statement, Mr. Nabeel Khalid Kanoo, Chairman of Bahrain Airport Services, said, “We are proud to have been recognized as the “Most Innovative Airport Services Company – Bahrain” by the BT Awards. At BAS, we strive to maintain the quality standards and practices we have implemented since our inception. We continue to develop leading services that establish Bahrain as a leader in the aviation services sector and contribute to the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.”

Mr. Mohamed Khalil, CEO of BAS, added, “Over the past year, BAS has continued to develop its array of airport services, supported by our digital transformation journey and our commitment to continuous innovation. This achievement further cements our industry positioning, and enables BAS to elevate its ground handling and airport services across the region.”

BAS’s innovative approach to airport services has helped establish Bahrain as a leader in the aviation industry, and the company’s commitment to quality and continuous innovation will continue to drive its success in the future.

This award demonstrates the company’s ongoing efforts to provide exceptional airport services in Bahrain and the region. The company’s digital transformation journey and commitment to innovation have played a key role in its industry positioning and ability to offer elevated ground handling and airport services to its clients.