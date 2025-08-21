Batelco and Savur Partner to Launch ‘Jawaher Deals’ Reward Program

Batelco by Beyon is delighted to announce the launch of Jawaher Deals, the newest enhancement to its customer centric Jawaher loyalty programme. Building on the success of the programme launched in 2023, Jawaher Deals brings even more value to Batelco customers through a range of exciting exclusive offers.

To bring Jawaher Deals to life, Batelco by Beyon has partnered with Savur, a leading Bahraini provider of loyalty and rewards solutions. Through this strategic collaboration, Batelco customers will gain access to an enriched portfolio of discounts and benefits across a wide variety of lifestyle categories. The agreement was officially signed at the Beyon Headquarters by Aseel Mattar, General Manager of Consumer at Batelco, and Salman Alarayedh, CEO of Savur.

Powered by Savur, Jawaher Deals has been carefully designed to cater to all Batelco customers, including Prepaid users. The platform offers a diverse selection of exclusive offers, from Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals to attractive discounts across various categories. Customers can enjoy savings at fitness centers such as Hamad Muay Thai Academy and MR7 CrossFit, beauty centers like Bellezamay Salon and Spa and Rimal Spa, leading clinics including Diyar Medical Center and Al Jishi Specialist Dental, as well as a variety of popular restaurants, cafés, and more. With its wide network of partners, Jawaher Deals promise exceptional value and convenience, enriching everyday experiences for customers.

“At Batelco, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to enrich our customers’ experience and reward their loyalty,” said Aseel Mattar General Manager Consumer at Batelco. “The expansion of the Jawaher programme through Jawaher Deals reflects our commitment to delivering unmatched benefits and creating lasting value for our customers.”

“With the introduction of Jawaher Deals, Batelco seeks to enrich its customers’ day-to-day lives by providing added value through thoughtful partnerships, while continuing to evolve its approach to delivering a rewarding and customer-focused experience,” she added.

From his side, Salman Alarayedh commented saying, “We are proud to partner with Batelco on the launch of Jawaher Deals, a collaboration that reflects our shared vision of creating meaningful value for customers. At Savur, our focus is on transforming everyday experiences through rewards and lifestyle benefits. By integrating our platform into Batelco’s Jawaher program, we are excited to bring customers exclusive access to offers that enrich their daily lives, while reinforcing Batelco’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Customers are invited to discover the full range of exclusive offers by visiting the Batelco app and tapping on the Jawaher icon, located on the home page.