Batelco and Thales Partner for IoT Connectivity Management

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, signed a partnership agreement with Thales, a renowned company in advanced technologies. The agreement was signed by Batelco CEO, Maitham Abdulla and Guillaume Lafaix, VP Connectivity Solutions at Thales in the presence of senior management from both entities. The signing took place during GITEX Global 2024.

As a result of the collaboration, Batelco will deliver an advanced IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity management platform designed to transform the management of IoT devices for business owners. This platform simplifies managing connections and rules for multiple users across different use cases, helping businesses improve their IoT operations.

Moreover, the platform will enable business owners to centralize their data while significantly improving data communication and transfer capabilities. It ensures low latency, and better-quality data transmission, maximizing network capacity, all at a minimal cost.

Commenting on the partnership, Batelco CEO, Maitham Abdulla said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Thales, a global leader in secure solutions for a connected world. This collaboration allows us to provide our customers with a cutting-edge IoT management solution that will significantly support their business operations and digital transformation efforts. By combining Batelco’s connectivity expertise with Thales’ advanced IoT technology, we can deliver a comprehensive platform that simplifies the management of data and IoT devices, driving enhanced efficiency and productivity for our customers.”

From his end, Guillaume Lafaix, VP Connectivity Solutions at Thales said “We are honored to collaborate with Batelco, Bahrain’s first and leading telecommunications company, and bring decades of knowledge in connectivity management to their customers. Indeed, integrating Thales IoT connectivity solutions within Batelco’s offering would provide its clients with an advanced platform for seamless and secure management of IoT device connectivity.”