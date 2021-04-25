Batelco Announces 2nd Global Zone Site with Double the Capacity

Batelco has launched a second Global Zone site at its Hamala Data Center following the launch of the Company’s first Global Zone site in 2019. Global Zone is a carrier-neutral transit zone based on a certified Tier III Data Center, providing colocation and interconnection services, and enabling access to Batelco’s global network featured with widely distributed points of network coverage.

Global Zone at Hamala Data Center accommodates double the capacity of Global Zone’s first site, enabling the Company to cater to an increasing number of tenants including CDN’s (Content Delivery Networks), Cloud Providers, International Carriers and Gaming Networks.

With the option of more than one location for Global Zone, customers can benefit from the availability of disaster recovery services that ensures business continuity, a secured operation environment, and access to multiple network connections that will enhance network resiliency and reliability.

Commenting on the launch of the Hamala Global Zone site, Hani Askar, Acting General Manager of Global Business at Batelco said, “Following the success of Global Zone since its inception in 2019, Batelco decided to invest in expanding its services and develop a second site, keeping the same key principle of true carrier-neutrality.”

“The expansion of Global Zone into Batelco’s Hamala Data Center is in line with Batelco’s strategy to support the development of the future of the digital economy and attract leading players in the ICT industry, by providing them with the opportunity to meet and exchange data, both regionally and internationally.”

“As a result of its dual presence, Global Zone also serves to attract new customers to benefit from the carrier-neutral data transit-and-hub for the ever-growing data movement demands and allow service providers to meet in a robust ecosystem,” Mr. Askar added.

Tenants of both Global Zone sites benefit from a cost-effective business solution to meet their specific needs with access to all Data Center services and additionally the full services provided by Manama Internet Exchange (Manama-IX). The platforms serve both regional and international partners acting as a regional gateway to other parts of the world.