Batelco & Bahrain Bourse Team Up for Secure Cloud Solutions

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a partnership agreement with Bahrain Bourse to provide B2B Cloud Solutions enabling organisations to connect directly with Bahrain Bourse, and benefit from elevated connectivity and added value services.

The collaboration, which is part of Batelco’s ‘Creating Communities of Interest’ initiative will allow stakeholders, primarily in the banking and finance sectors, to connect directly to Bahrain Bourse leveraging Batelco’s SD-WAN service. This innovative approach, creating a private cloud for all members at Bahrain Bourse including brokers connecting to Bahrain Bourse, is the first of its kind solution for the finance sector by Batelco. The solution offers enhanced connectivity featuring network redundancy, higher levels of security encryption, data monitoring, and flexibility for all connectivity types, including MPLS, Dedicated Internet, 4G/5G, and Broadband.

Commenting on the signing, Batelco General Manager Enterprise Abdulla Danesh said: “We are delighted to sign a partnership agreement with Bahrain Bourse, welcoming them into our B2B cloud community. With our unique solution, we have established a private cloud for Bahrain Bourse whereby all their members can connect directly with our SD WAN solution regardless of their connectivity media. The solution aims to provide them with an enhanced connectivity experience, significantly boosting the flow and efficiency of their operations.”

From his side, Senior Director of Information Technology, Hussain Abdulmohsen Aljamri, said: “This partnership represents a significant step towards developing the services provided by Bahrain Bourse to all market participants. By leveraging cloud technology, we are empowering market participants with innovative solutions that streamline their connectivity with Bahrain Bourse, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency. This partnership also provides a secure and robust platform for all market participants, enabling them to seamlessly connect and conduct their operations faster and more smoothly. Additionally, this collaboration reflects our commitment to providing advanced technological solutions that meet the evolving market needs and contribute to enhancing the capital market infrastructure in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”