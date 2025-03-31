Batelco by Beyon Adopts eKey 2.0

Batelco by Beyon confirmed its early adoption of eKey 2.0, reinforcing its commitment to supporting national digital transformation initiatives and enhancing secure, seamless digital services. This proactive step aligns with Bahrain’s vision for a digitally advanced economy, as reflected in Batelco’s recent participation in the press conference hosted by the Information and eGovernment Authority in collaboration with Beyon Connect.

As a leading telecommunications provider and a key enabler of Bahrain’s digital ecosystem, Batelco received recognition alongside various governmental and private entities for its role in integrating eKey 2.0 in its initial launch phase.

Batelco will seamlessly integrate the eKey into its app as an additional digital identification option, improving the customer onboarding process. In the future, this integration will extend to the e-commerce checkout, allowing customers to authenticate using the eKey’s biometric authentication when purchasing new services. This enhancement will significantly improve identity verification and service accessibility, reinforcing security while simplifying the user experience.

Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect said “We applaud Batelco for embracing eKey 2.0 and driving change in the telecom market. Their forward-looking approach underscores the benefits of a smooth, secure user onboarding, faster service provisioning, and robust identity verification—key elements for advancing Bahrain’s broader digital transformation goals.”​

Batelco General Manager Consumer Division Aseel Mattar commented, “Batelco is excited to be one of the early adopters of eKey 2.0’s biometric-based identity solutions and to incorporate it with its services. By integrating this advanced technology into our services, we’re not only simplifying the customer onboarding process but also elevating service delivery. Our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously enhance the experience we provide to our valued customers.”

Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Qaed, Chief Executive of iGA said “We are proud to welcome Batelco as a pioneer in linking their services with eKey 2.0. Their adoption of this cutting-edge digital identity solution reflects their commitment to providing their customers with highly secured services, best user-experience, and plays a crucial key role in advancing Bahrain’s national digital transformation plans.”