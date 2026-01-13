Batelco by Beyon and Qareeb Data Centers Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Bahrain’s First Edge Data Center

Batelco by Beyon has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Qareeb Data Centers, the Middle East’s first edge data center provider, during a meeting held at Beyon’s headquarters in Bahrain. The agreement was signed by Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Hani Askar and Qareeb Data Centers Chief Revenue Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff in the presence of Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla, Qareeb Chairman Bruce Jennings, and senior officials from both companies.

Under the strategic partnership agreement, Qareeb will manage and operate its first edge data center through a long-term lease of Batelco’s recently announced new facility. This enables Qareeb to deliver sovereign, low-latency and AI-ready co-location services for enterprises, cloud providers and digital platforms across the GCC. The partnership reflects Batelco’s commitment to further extending its high performing data infrastructure through collaboration with leading industry players enabling delivery of scalable, energy-efficient data infrastructure that meets the region’s evolving digital needs. The agreement marks the transition of the project from completion to operational readiness.