Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company’s headquarters in Hamala, which coincided with the Kingdom’s celebrations on the occasion of the historic victory of the Bahrain National team. During the ceremony, which was attended by CEO Mikkel Vinter, executive management and staff from various departments, everyone enjoyed an exceptional atmosphere.

The company is keen to organize Batelco National Day celebrations annually to a high standard and on this occasion, a luxury tent was built specifically for the event to accommodate the 600 employees who attended. The event included a range of entertainment including a live traditional band and an exciting competition with the chance to win valuable prizes. The celebration of National Day is among the events that employees look forward to as this event is very close to their hearts.

Additionally, a team of Company employees visited their colleagues in various customer service departments to celebrate Bahrain’s National Day.

During the event, Batelco expressed its pride in the efforts of its employees, which contribute to the Company’s goals and are in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain.