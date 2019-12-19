Thursday, December 19, 2019
Batelco National Day

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company’s headquarters in Hamala, which coincided with the Kingdom’s celebrations on the occasion of the historic victory of the Bahrain National team. During the ceremony, which was attended by CEO Mikkel Vinter, executive management and staff from various departments, everyone enjoyed an exceptional atmosphere.

The company is keen to organize Batelco National Day celebrations annually to a high standard and on this occasion, a luxury tent was built specifically for the event to accommodate the 600 employees who attended. The event included a range of entertainment including a live traditional band and an exciting competition with the chance to win valuable prizes. The celebration of National Day is among the events that employees look forward to as this event is very close to their hearts.

Additionally, a team of Company employees visited their colleagues in various customer service departments to celebrate Bahrain’s National Day.

During the event, Batelco expressed its pride in the efforts of its employees, which contribute to the Company’s goals and are in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

 

Previous articleTaqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance
Next articleiGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Read more
PR This Week

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter in the world, Pasha Khakhachaev

Super-Heavyweight amateur world champion Pasha Khakhachaev is the new number one fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. The news was confirmed by IMMAF (International MMA...
Read more
PR This Week

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) celebrated the founding anniversary of the modern state...
Read more
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
Read more
PR This Week

Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

The first ever Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was held on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Golden Eagle Health Club (Gulf Air Club) in...
Read more
PR This Week

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities organized a meeting to bring together officials from the public and private sectors highlighting investment opportunities presented...

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities hosted a meeting on Tuesday the 10th of December, 2019 at the Pearling Path Visitors Centre in...
Read more

MOST READ

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

PR This Week
VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Read more
PR This Week

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) celebrated the founding anniversary of the modern state...
Entrepreneurial Journey

A Diamond in the Dark has no Value by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Our Al Adil Trading Company was flourishing and getting acknowledgement in the GCC region. Despite being the Managing Director of a successful company, I...
PR This Week

Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

The first ever Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was held on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Golden Eagle Health Club (Gulf Air Club) in...
iGA

Bahrain.bh allows you to notarize legal documents 24/7

Notarizing legal documents is an essential service offered by the government, but it can be considerably time-consuming if not done online. Like with many...
PR This Week

Three Brave Model Mothers honoured by RCO

A ceremony honouring award-winning model mothers was held under the patronage of Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Royal Charity...
PR This Week

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities organized a meeting to bring together officials from the public and private sectors highlighting investment opportunities presented...

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities hosted a meeting on Tuesday the 10th of December, 2019 at the Pearling Path Visitors Centre in...
Inside Bahrain

We Shine Together!

As the Kingdom celebrates the 48th National Day, each nook and corner in the island are decked up in red and white to commemorate...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company CEO highlights the importance of airline readiness for new terminal launch

All airlines operating out of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) are expected to be fully prepared and ready for the launch of the new Passenger...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain National Day Celebrations 2019

Organised by The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) a wide variety of programs for cultural celebrations mark the festive occasion across the...
PR This Week

CBB launches a new liquidity management tool (Single binding Wa’ad) for the Islamic retail banks

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting liquidity managment for Islamic retail banks, the Central Bank of...
PR This Week

BTEA Welcomes Two Cruise Ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) announced the arrival of two cruise ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima on December 11th, carrying more than...
Sports This Week

Bahrain’s Golden Victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup

On December 8th, 2019, Bahrain won its first Arabian Gulf Cup. A golden victory, the journey was against tremendous odds yet finally surfacing victorious. 2000+...
Inside Bahrain

GPIC: 40 Years in Leading Bahrain’s Petrochemicals Sector

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) is a joint venture equally owned by Bahrain-based National Oil and Gas Authority, Saudi-based SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Company and...
PR This Week

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company's headquarters in...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
STC Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

Team Bahrain Pasha Khakhachaev

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter...

iGA National Day Celebrations

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

iGA Taqyeem meeting

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of...