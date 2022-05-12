Batelco Celebrates the Success of Ramadan Activities by Recognizing its Team Members

Listen to this article now

Batelco CEO Mikkel Vinter, in the presence of members of the Executive Management team, recognized a number of team members who had actively contributed in organizing the activities that were held during the holy month of Ramadan. This acknowledgment aimed to encourage internal talents as well as show appreciation for the members’ commitment in making the Company’s activities a success.

- Advertisement -

Among Batelco’s initiatives during Ramadan and in line with its commitment to support the Kingdom’s national initiatives, Batelco signed an agreement with The Bahraini Committee for Folklore Sports, whereby Batelco was the main sponsor for Al-Sariya quiz show, for the third consecutive year.

Batelco also hosted the Annual Ramadan Ghabga for Media representatives, as well as the Business customers Ghabga, and a Ghabga for its team members. Batelco team members also hosted ‘Yamatna Ghair’, meaning our gathering is different, which is an exclusive quiz show featured on Batelco’s internal Instagram account during the holy month.

In collaboration with the Bahrain International Circuit, Batelco continued its support for the ‘Batelco Fitness on Track’ during Ramadan. The initiative is an annual programme for cycling and running enthusiasts to train and maintain physical health and fitness in a safe and controlled environment.

In addition, Batelco witnessed huge success for the Ramadan Duathlon Race 2022 organized by the Bahrain Triathlon Association. The race attracted a large crowd, including both amateurs and professional athletes, who participated in running and cycling for a total distance of 27.5 km.