Batelco Congratulates Noora Sulaibeekh the Company’s General Counsel for her Success at the Middle East Legal Awards 2021

Batelco team is very proud to congratulate Noora Sulaibeekh, General Counsel & Board Secretary, on being awarded, at this year’s Middle East Legal Awards. Noora has been named the winner in the General Counsel of the Year – Large Team category. The Awards, held annually by Law.com International, celebrate excellence in the legal field by recognising regional achievements of law firms and legal professionals, and emphasizing their fundamental role within an organisation.

Commenting on her achievement, Noora said: “It is a great honour to be recognized at the Middle East Legal Awards which are considered a seal of excellence for the region’s legal sector. I would like to thank Batelco for giving me the opportunity to apply my skills and for empowering me to learn and lead in this fast-paced industry. I would also like to thank my team for supporting me and being my backbone; this award is as much theirs as it is mine.”

During her years with Batelco, Noora has played a key role in ensuring the success of Batelco’s major projects and supporting the aims of the Company’s strategy. She holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Sustainable Development Law from Paris-Sorbonne University. A highly qualified Bahraini lawyer, Noora specialises in the telecom, media and technology (TMT) sector, and has over thirteen years of international experience.

Batelco has been committed to supporting the career development of national talents over the years through programmes designed to enhance their skills and prepare them to take on leadership positions in the future, and Noora is the perfect example to showcase the results of these efforts.