Monday, April 27, 2020
Brinc Batelco Virtual Hackathon with Mentors and Students

Batelco Continues Sponsorship of Brinc MENA to Accelerate Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Bahrain

Batelco proudly announces the renewal of the sponsorship of the Brinc Batelco IoT Hub for a further three years. Brinc Batelco, located in Manama, Bahrain, aims to support Bahrain’s youth by promoting innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and most importantly, the upskilling of future generations of technology experts.

The renewed sponsorship of Brinc in Bahrain stems from Batelco’s commitment to support education and entrepreneurship and enhance the growth of digitisation, as it’s in line with the efforts of developing this field within the Kingdom. The partnership is structured to drive innovation and creativity within the Brinc Batelco Hub through product design and development initiatives as well as workshops designed to drive entrepreneurial practices, encouraging the generation of new products and services.

Brinc Batelco successfully hosted its latest youth-centric event on 19 and 20 April with a virtual education-themed hackathon designed to empower students during school closures. The virtual hackathon was organized in support of social distancing measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in line with official directives.

The hackathon, launched in partnership with InJaz Bahrain and Cleverplay, focussed on the development of remote learning solutions to support educational efficiency for the future. Thirty high school and university students divided into five teams participated in the virtual hackathon which utilised such tools as Zoom and Google Sheet, Forms and Slides. The ideas presented by the teams were very diverse and tackled different perspectives of remote learning like VR, programming terminal, digital internship and much more. The winning team under the name ‘Minds’ presented a pitch which featured the use of virtual reality, with an application that provides the visuals and environment of a science lab for students who are missing out on the laboratory experience. The ‘Minds’ team members won cash prizes, vouchers and 3-months hot desk at the Brinc Batelco IoT Hub.

Over the past two years, a number of programmes sponsored by Batelco took place at the Brinc Batelco IoT Hub including eight hackathons for Batelco’s employees, students and the community with 230 participants who were able to tackle 32 real-world challenges. Three corporate product design bootcamps for Batelco employees to create new innovative solutions were also delivered, and furthermore, over 30 workshops revolving around IoT, technology and innovation, and more than 90 technology events for the community’s aspiring future entrepreneurs were hosted at The Hub.

For more information about Brinc Batelco please visit brinc.batelco.com

