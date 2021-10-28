Batelco Encourages a Healthy Lifestyle with a New Season of Batelco Fitness on Track

Listen to this article now

Batelco in collaboration with Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is supporting a new season of the Batelco Fitness on Track, with runners and cyclists of all ages invited to take part.

The initiative is a dedicated annual programme that offers cycling and running enthusiasts the opportunity to train or simply take casual exercise in a safe and controlled environment, at Bahrain’s world renowned F1 circuit. The full season of events runs until April 2022.

After its debut last year, Fitness on Track generated a tremendous response from the local community, with citizens and residents of all ages, including whole families, taking part. Ticket sales for this year’s event are underway amid rising public excitement, indicating another successful season ahead.

Batelco Corporate Communications & Sustainability General Manager, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa said, “Sustainability is a trending topic these days, and Batelco’s focus on the environment is gaining momentum. We are very keen to nurture behaviours that are environmentally friendly while also supporting the community, and a great way to do that is by joining hands with the BIC to enable the new Fitness on Track season at the Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit.”

“The initiative will serve to encourage more people to take up cycling and adapt it into their everyday life. Studies have shown that should enough people switch to cycling instead of driving short distances, air quality could be improved as pedal power generates zero carbon emissions.

This falls under Batelco’s initiatives that support sustainability and the community,” Shaikh Bader added.

Commenting on the new Batelco Fitness on Track season, Sherif Al Mahdy, Commercial Director of the Bahrain International Circuit, said: “Batelco Fitness on Track has proven to be one of our most popular new events and we are delighted to kick-off the full season of sessions, following our previous sell-out events. I thank Batelco for their continued support for this great initiative, designed to encourage people in Bahrain to exercise in a safe and controlled environment. We have started off on a very positive note for this season with scores of men, women and children joining in the first two sessions. Given the popularity of this activity, I would encourage those interested to pre-register on our website.”

The running and cycling take place on separate track layouts, with runners and walkers utilising the 2.550-kilometre Inner Track. Cyclists will be able to ride their bikes along BIC’s 3.543-kilometre outer circuit, with a dedicated area for children’s cycling.

Facilities provided on site include food and beverage trucks available, water stations, and a prayer area.

All those wishing to take part must pre-register and pay in advance on BIC’s official website bahraingp.com. The cost to take part is BD2 for cyclists and BD1 for runners. Those under the age of 12 can participate for free if accompanied by a paying adult.