Thursday, January 16, 2020
Batelco Google Cloud Interconnect Launch
Adel Daylami - Chief Global Business Officer

Batelco Expands its Cloud Connect Solutions by Introducing Google Cloud Interconnect

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom has expanded its cloud connect solutions portfolio with the introduction of Google Cloud Interconnect. The development strengthens Batelco’s cloud services. It also includes AWS Direct Connect and Microsoft Express Route. It will boost the Company’s global connectivity solutions by offering a secure, reliable and resilient network.

Among the benefits of the cloud solutions are reduced network costs, increased bandwidth throughput, and a more consistent network experience than Internet-based connections. This enables Batelco’s customers to enjoy a consistent and best in class performance.

Batelco’s Google Cloud Interconnect is a dedicated interconnect. It provides users with direct physical connections between their on-premises network and Google’s network. This allows the transfer of large amounts of data. It results in cost efficiency as it does not require the purchase of additional bandwidth over the public internet. Additional benefits to Google Cloud Interconnect, which has become the ‘go-to’ solution to connect premises data centres to Google Cloud, include low latency and highly available connections. Enabling users to reliably transfer data between their on-premises and Virtual Private Cloud networks.

Commenting on the new solution launch, Chief Global Business Officer Adel Al-Daylami said. “As a result of this new offering, Batelco customers can be confident that they are utilizing highly secure connections, as traffic passes through a service provider with a dedicated connection, enabling our customers to enjoy a private, secure, and high-performance connection to multiple cloud platforms. Customers are also able to scale their connection capacity to meet their particular requirements. Helping them to achieve their business requirements and support their digital transformation.”

Batelco is focused on providing the latest communications technologies and expanding its cloud connect portfolio. This is to meet the growing demand for digital solutions. As part of its efforts, Batelco is continuously building the eco-system for future digital needs. The launch of Global Zone early in 2019, is an important step.

Batelco’s plans are in line with the Kingdom’s plans for improving the national communication infrastructure. This is in support of the growth of the digital economy and its required ecosystem.

Pitta Dosha