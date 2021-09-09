Batelco Expands Mobile Coverage to Major Housing Developments

Listen to this article now

Batelco has announced the expansion of its mobile network, to cover major housing developments currently being built by the Ministry of Housing and the private sector across Bahrain. The expanded services will also meet the needs of residents for fast, reliable mobile connectivity solutions, including 5G and Mobile broadband services.

The Kingdom is witnessing extensive growth of new residential communities and the availability of telecommunication services is essential to keep residents connected and enable them to enjoy a modern lifestyle. The new residential areas where Batelco is rolling out services includes Khalifa City, Salman City, Ramli Housing, Diyar Al Muharraq, East Hidd, Saddad, Wadi AlSail, Tubli, and Al-Lawzi.

Commenting on the expansion of the mobile coverage, Batelco Network General Manager Rashid Mohamed, said, “Our goal is to provide fast and reliable mobile connectivity and home broadband services to all our customers, wherever they may live. As new urban areas are developed, we continue to expand our coverage and introduce new packages and solutions that cater to customers’ needs, such as Fixed Wireless Access, to ensure digital inclusivity for all citizens and residents.”

He added: “A key component of our strategy is to invest in the ongoing development of our mobile network. To be in line with the government’s plans, we collaborate with the authorities

to ensure that services are delivered to new areas to meet the specific demands of each location. As the first telecom provider to deliver nationwide 5G coverage we remain focussed on delivering the best network in Bahrain and will continue to work around the clock to enhance services that support the efforts of developers and meet customer requirements.”