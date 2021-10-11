BATELCO GRANTS UNIVERSITY STUDENT 4-YEAR SCHOLARSHIP

Listen to this article now

Batelco introduces a Higher Education Scholarship in partnership with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the Kingdom’s first American-style University, to sponsor a 4-year university education of one Bahraini student, selected on merit from one of the Kingdom’s government schools.

The scholarship has been created as part of Batelco’s CSR strategy to support education in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This opportunity offering a scholarship for a Bahraini student falls under the umbrella of Batelco’s main pillars which are Education and Youth & Sports, and is in line with the UN Sustainability Goal of Quality Education.

This first recipient of the scholarship is Ahmed Rahimi, who underwent a series of assessments by AUBH and Batelco. Ahmed, accompanied by his parents, was officially awarded with the scholarship at the AUBH campus in Riffa, in the presence of Batelco CEO, Mikkel Vinter, Shaikh Bader Al Khalifa, General Manager, Corporate Communications and CSR at Batelco, and the AUBH Chief Operating Officer, William D. Hurt and AUBH Director of Student Affairs, Amal Alawadhi.

Mikkel Vinter, Chief Executive Officer of Batelco, said: “It gives us pleasure to be able to support a young Bahraini student in pursuing his dream of completing a Multimedia degree and we are glad to collaborate with AUBH to provide this international education, and help to make his dreams a reality.”

“The high-calibre education provided at AUBH offers students a chance to excel at an international level, opening doors for their future careers,” he added. William D. Hurt, AUBH Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are proud to work in partnership with Batelco to provide opportunities for students to thrive in the community and receive an education that prepares them for the future. We hope to continue such partnerships as we develop young minds through higher education, for a lifetime of success.”